New Hampshire woman 'blacked out' from huffing, crashed car into building
Methuen, Massachusetts police officers found the car had collapsed the building's front porch
Massachusetts law enforcement officers say that an out-of-state driver from New Hampshire struck a building after huffing a substance while driving on Wednesday afternoon.
Methuen Police Department officials received a 911 call about a vehicle crashing into a building at around 1:35 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found that a Volvo station wagon had plunged into a building and collapsed its front porch. Two bicycles near the building were also wrecked.
The driver of the vehicle was a 31-year-old Kingston, New Hampshire resident. She was transported to a local hospital after the incident.
Officers later concluded that the woman was huffing a substance and blacked out behind the wheel.
"An on-scene investigation determined the driver was allegedly huffing and blacked out prior to the crash occurring," police said in a statement.
The woman faces charges of operating under the influence of drugs, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Methuen Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.