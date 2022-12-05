Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire police arrest man that was allegedly involved in murder of 23-year-old woman

NH police arrested the suspect on a second-degree murder charge

Associated Press
Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man that they say was involved in the murder of a 23-year-old woman last month.

According to information from Attorney General John M. Formella's office, police in Jackson, N.H. responded to reports of a gunshot injury at an apartment building in Wednesday night. They found local resident Esmae Doucette, who had been shot. She was transported the hospital where she died on Friday.

Investigators soon identified 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell, also of Jackson, as a suspect. Mitchell was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said Saturday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court. It was unclear Sunday whether he was represented by an attorney.