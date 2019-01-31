New England Patriots targeted by Texas digital billboards: 'Tire flat as a Patriots football'

The New England Patriots were apparently the butt of a joke posted on a Texas roadway sign ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl.

The illuminated display, done by the North Texas Tollway Authority, read: “TIRE FLAT AS A PATRIOTS FOOTBALL DIAL #999,” according to Fox 4.

The comment seemingly referred to a past scandal in which the team was accused of using deflated footballs during the 2015 AFC title game. As a result, Tom Brady was suspended for four games and the team was fined $1 million and lost two draft picks.

The Patriots, who are going head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, are reportedly not the only ones that’ll get the sign treatment.

The Rams are similarly expected to be mentioned on a billboard this week, according to Fox 4.

