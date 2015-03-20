New documents show chief official believed NJ lane closings 'abusive' and violated federal law

next Image 1 of 3

A chief official says in a September email he believes the lane closings near the George Washington Bridge that caused huge traffic jams were "abusive" and violated federal law.

In an angry email Sept. 13, Port Authority Executive Director Patrick Foye criticizes the closings near the bridge serving New Jersey and New York, and orders the lanes reopened.

The closings now appear to have been politically orchestrated by a member of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's administration and key allies. Christie says he had nothing to do with the closings, and has fired a top staffer and apologized for the mess.

Foye's email was among thousands of pages released Friday by a New Jersey legislative committee looking into the scandal, which could haunt Christie's expected run for president in 2016.