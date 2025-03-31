Expand / Collapse search
New Columbia University president dismissed House antisemitism hearing as 'nonsense'

Claire Shipman appointed acting president of Columbia University after Katrina Armstrong stepped down amid clash with Trump admin

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Columbia University’s new acting president dismissed the congressional hearings on campus antisemitism as "nonsense" in a 2023 text message.

Claire Shipman, co-chair of the university’s board of trustees, was appointed as the acting university president on Friday.

Shipman derided congressional oversight efforts on antisemitism as "capital [sic] hill nonsense" in a text message to Columbia’s then-President Minouche Shafik while referring to a New York Times article that claimed the university navigated tensions over the Israel-Hamas war more skillfully than other universities. 

"[M]ost critically I think it heavily inoculates us for a while from the capital [sic] hill nonsense and threat," Shipman wrote in the message, which was revealed in a 325-page report from the Republican House Committee on Education and the Workforce in October.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY YIELDS TO TRUMP ADMIN DEMANDS OVER REVOKED $400M IN FEDERAL FUNDING

Claire Shipman testifies during the House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing

Claire Shipman, co-chair of Columbia University's Board of Trustees, testifies during the House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing titled "Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University's Response to Antisemitism" on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Shipman wrote in another message that she was seeking to "unsuspend the groups" who the report said had violated university rules while engaging in antisemitic and pro-Hamas conduct.

Columbia was at the heart of 2024's anti-Israel campus protests, with NYPD officers ultimately breaking up a barricade at Hamilton Hall in a highly publicized raid.

Shipman, who has been on the Columbia University board since 2013, is replacing interim school president Katrina Armstrong until the board completes its presidential search. 

HAWLEY BLASTS 'INSANE' LIBERAL ATTORNEY DURING SENATE HEARING ON CAMPUS ANTISEMITISM

Armstrong stepped in after Shafik resigned in August amid claims of institutional antisemitism. Armstrong later stepped down amidst a clash with the Trump administration over $400 million in federal funding. 

Shipman previously worked as a CNN White House reporter, a White House correspondent for NBC News and a senior national correspondent for ABC’s "Good Morning America."

Shipman is married to Jay Carney, who served as the White House press secretary under former President Barack Obama.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr, Alexis McAdams, Louis Casiano, Alexis McAdams and Yael Halon contributed to this report.