Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

New body camera footage released days after police shoot, kill man near Republican National Convention

Police officers from Ohio were present to provide additional security at the RNC in Milwaukee

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
New body camera footage released days after police fatally shot a man near RNC perimeter in Milwaukee Video

New body camera footage released days after police fatally shot a man near RNC perimeter in Milwaukee

The man, identified as Samuel Sharpe, had knives in each hand and refused to follow officers' commands before the shooting Tuesday, police said. (Credit: Columbus Police Department)

More body camera footage has been released of the fatal shooting of a man who police said had knives in both hands and refused to follow officers’ commands Tuesday near the perimeter of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. 

Some of the body camera footage was released Tuesday, and the rest of it was made public on Thursday, FOX 6 reported. 

The video appears to show Columbus, Ohio, police officers, who were in Milwaukee to help out with convention security, running to the suspect, later identified as Samuel Sharpe, shouting "Drop the knives!"

TRUMP'S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN POSTED MESSAGE BEFORE SHOOTING: ‘JULY 13 WILL BE MY PREMIERE, WATCH IT AS IT UNFOLDS’

Body camera footage of police running to scene

More body camera footage has been released of the fatal shooting of a man who police said had knives in each hand and refused officers’ commands on Tuesday near the perimeter of the Republican National Convention.  (Columbus Police Department)

The Columbus Division of Police previously confirmed the shooting happened "in the outer perimeter of the RNC" but said it didn’t appear to be related to the convention.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. near 13th Street and West Vliet Street, about two miles from the Fiserv Forum.

Columbus police before the shooting

The Columbus Division of Police previously confirmed the shooting happened "in the outer perimeter of the RNC" but said it didn’t appear to be related to the convention. (FOX 6)

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference earlier in the week that Sharpe, while armed with knives, was engaged in an altercation with another person. 

The body camera footage also shows police handcuffing Sharpe and the other man. 

His death prompted protests in Milwaukee, according to FOX 6. 

Police handcuffing Sharpe after the shooting

The body camera footage also shows police handcuffing Sharpe and another man.  (FOX 6)

His brother said Sharpe had advanced multiple sclerosis and had difficulty moving, adding he believed his brother was the aggressor in the incident with the other man.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I believe my brother was defending himself," he told FOX 6. "If anything, he was defending himself. If you’ve ever seen someone with advanced MS, it’s very laborious to walk, anything like that."