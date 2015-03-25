Neighbors say Nevada gunman had botched vasectomy

Nevada authorities say they're trying to determine whether a California man's anger over complications he suffered from a 2010 surgery prompted him to go on a shooting rampage at a urologist's office, killing one doctor and critically wounding another before committing suicide.

Reno detectives say they're working to obtain the medical records of 51-year-old Alan Oliver Frazier to learn more about his physical condition and mental health before the shooting.

Police Lt. William Rulla says Frazier made it clear in a suicide note he planned the attack at that specific physician's office.

Investigators have refused to specify the kind of surgery Frazier had or say whether those doctors were involved with the operation.

A couple who lived across the street from Frazier said he frequently complained about pain he suffered from what he claimed was a botched vasectomy.