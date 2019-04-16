Nearly 60K known or suspected illegal immigrants in federal prisons, DOJ says

Nearly 60,000 known or suspected illegal immigrants are being held in federal prisons, according to a report obtained by Fox News Tuesday from the Department of Justice.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, joined ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to discuss the DOJ’s findings.

Quoting the report, he said “criminal aliens” make up 21 percent of those in the Federal Bureau of Prisons custody and 38 percent of those in Marshals custody.

Terwilliger lamented that a “staggering” amount of resources are being diverted to fighting illegal immigration at the expense other problems like a rising opioid epidemic and rising crime rates in certain areas.

“We’re not talking about the non-violent simple possession (drug charges), these are actually drug traffickers and a lot of times these are individuals who are apprehended with massive loads who are walking across the border,” he said.