Nashville police say 7 on admin. assignment after purported leak of Christian school shooter's manifesto

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that seven individuals were placed on administrative assignment following the purported leak of portions of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale's "manifesto" found after the killing of three adults and three 9-year-olds in March.

"Seven individuals are on administrative assignment (absolutely non-punitive) to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation. All seven have full police power. We are not identifying any of the seven by name. Not fair to them," a police department spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.

Unverified documents appearing to be crime scene photographs of the killer's notes would explain why police quickly called the mass shooting "calculated and planned." Police also said the three purportedly leaked pages of the manifesto would only represent a snippet of Hale's writings.

When reached by Fox News Digital Monday, a city spokeswoman told Fox News Digital that it was "aware of that assertion," but was unable to confirm the documents' authenticity.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said in a statement Monday that the city would be investigating the potential leak.

"I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released," he said. "That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving."

The police department would later issue a statement on Monday saying "the photographs are not MNPD crime scene images."

It comes as the National Police Association is fighting in court with the city government and police department to make the manifesto public. An attorney representing the NPA told Fox News Digital the documents weren't released in court.

"I think it highlights the importance of getting the information out as soon as possible," said Doug Pierce, who's representing the NPA.

"What was requested would include more than just these three pages," he said.

Court documents earlier this year revealed Hale, who Nashville police describe as a transgender woman, had over 20 journals.