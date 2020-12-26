Nashville explosion: Police, FBI hunt for bomber, more than $300G raised to find suspect

The FBI and Nashville police are on a manhunt for the perpetrator of a large explosion that went off Friday on 2nd Street North.

Authorities are calling the event "an intentional act" and have found possible human remains in the area, where a Christmas morning explosion rocked the city's downtown area and injured three people.

A suspect or suspects have not been publicly identified at this time.

"We will find out who did this," FBI Special Agent Matt Foster said during a Friday news conference, according to local news outlet The Tennessean.

"This is our city, too. We’re putting everything we have into finding who was responsible for what happened here today."

The FBI's Memphis field office is investigating along with local officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the city of Nashville activated its Emergency Operations Center. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen "directed that all DOJ [Justice Department] resources be made available to assist in the investigation."

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake told reporters at that time that he and his department "don’t feel there’s any concern to the downtown area" anymore.

Celebrities and organizations have raised more than $300,000 to help find the suspect.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp initially offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator, which the organization eventually raised to $25,000, according to WKRN.

Others have also put money toward a reward for those with information, including FOX Sports host Clay Travis, who donated $10,000; Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, who donated $250,000; and owners of the Lewis Country Store, who put forward $20,000.

The explosion was connected to an RV that blew up at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time.

It was unclear whether the remains located near the site belong to a victim of the explosion or if they were of the person responsible. Officials will examine the tissue, according to authorities.

"This appears to have been an intentional act," Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted. "Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as [the] investigation continues."

An audio warning was being broadcast from an RV just before it blew up, Drake told reporters during the news conference.

"If you can hear this message, evacuate now," the warning said.

Officers first responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired, Drake said. They called in the bomb squad after seeing the suspicious vehicle, the RV, broadcasting the message, he said. Drake said that officers found the RV with a recording saying that it would explode in 15 minutes.

"Basically, [it] was saying that it was going to detonate within a certain time frame," Drake told reporters. "The officers immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents here not knowing if the bomb was going to detonate immediately or if it was going to go off in the time that it stated."

As of late Friday evening, police did not know if anyone had been inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

Three people suffered injuries related to the blast and were in stable condition, Mayor John Cooper said. In addition, 41-area businesses and several homes sustained damage. Several residents were displaced, fire Chief William Swann said.

