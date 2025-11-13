Expand / Collapse search
Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket to Mars after delays

NASA's ESCAPADE spacecraft heading to Mars while ViaSat satellite mission follows at night

By Emma Bussey Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket to Mars after delays

The mission consists of two spacecraft built by Rocket Lab and will be operated for NASA by the University of California, Berkeley.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Mission NG-2 launched a second mission from Cape Canaveral Thursday, carrying NASA’s twin ESCAPADE spacecraft to Mars.

The spacecraft is expected to reach the Red Planet by 2027.

The launch was previously delayed due to extreme solar activity and bad weather.

This launch is to support ESCAPADE’s science objectives as the twin spacecraft progress on their journey to the Red Planet. 

Also onboard is a technology demonstration from Viasat in support of NASA’s Communications Services Project.

United Launch Alliance is also said to be targeting a nighttime launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Its Atlas V rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at 10:04 p.m. EST, carrying a ViaSat broadband satellite. 

ULA’s mission had been delayed twice last week due to a vent valve issue with its booster’s liquid-oxygen tank.

If both launches are successful, they will mark the ninety-fifth and ninety-sixth launches of the year on Florida’s Space Coast bringing the region closer to a record 100 launches in 2025.

The milestone follows SpaceX’s Starlink mission earlier this month, which set a new annual record.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

