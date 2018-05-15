Naked South Carolina man running in road claims 'snakes in his pants' bit him, reports say

Police on Saturday found a South Carolina man running naked, claiming snakes had attacked him.

Around 4:30 a.m., police found 56-year-old Norman Wightman “running without any clothes on Kirksey Drive near Lyman Avenue,” in Greenwood, Fox Carolina reported.

"He advised that the snakes began to bite him while he was walking down the roadway," reads an incident report, according to The Charlotte Observer. "Due to the snakes biting him, he began to undress on the side of the road in plain view of motorists."

Wightman claimed he was “running away from the snakes in his pants,” according to Fox Carolina. He was allegedly heading toward a family member’s home when he was stopped by authorities.

The 56-year-old was examined at a local hospital but later cleared. He is now being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center, according to the news station.

He did not appear to have any snake bites on his body, according to the incident report.

Wightman, who police think was intoxicated when they found him, has since been charged with indecent exposure.