Louisiana jail worker arrested for allegedly helping 10 inmates escape Orleans Parish facility

A now former Orleans Parish Jail maintenance worker has been arrested in connection with the escape of 10 inmates from that jail on Friday.

Sterling Williams, 33, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of principle to simple escape and malfeasance in office, according to a Tuesday morning statement from Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

"Williams admitted to agents that one of the escapees advised him to turn the water off in the cell where the inmates escaped from," Murrill said in the statement. "Instead of reporting the inmate, Williams turned the water off as directed allowing the inmates to carry out their scheme to successfully escape."

The release said that he was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail, the same one from which he allegedly helped the inmates escape, but that he will be transferred to a different facility.

"This is a continuing investigation, and we will provide updates as often as possible. We will uncover all the facts eventually and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows. I encourage anyone who knows anything and even those who may have provided assistance to come forward now to obtain the best possible outcome in their particular case," said Murrill.

This story is developing.