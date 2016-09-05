Mother: Family 'deeply grieving' boy who disappeared in 1989

The mother of a Minnesota boy who went missing in 1989 and whose remains were recently found buried in a pasture says her family is grieving.

In a statement Monday, Patty Wetterling says they "are deeply grieving and are pulling our family together," and that they are not ready to speak to members of the media.

A masked gunman abducted Jacob Wetterling in October 1989 near his St. Joseph home, about 80 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The case has haunted Minnesota ever since.

Patty Wetterling since became a nationally recognized advocate for missing children.

Jacob's remains were recently found buried near Paynesville. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were positively identified Saturday. A person of interest has been held on child pornography charges since October.