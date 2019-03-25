Mother, dead child found in parked car in apparent murder, suicide attempt: police

A mother and her dead child were found in a parked car in northeast Texas on Saturday in what authorities believe was a murder and suicide attempt, authorities said in a press release.

The mother and her child were found during a welfare check by police and fire departments around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in Frisco, Texas – about 30 miles north of Dallas.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition, KTVT reported.

Their identities were not released to the public because of an ongoing investigation. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and suicide attempt and believe it was an isolated incident. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 972-292-6010.