Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

More remains found at Lake Mead, National Park Service says

It was unclear if dropping water levels at Lake Mead led to the discovery

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday. 

The National Park Service said its rangers had received a witness report of human remains discovered at Swim Beach at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT. 

Park rangers were on the scene and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death.

NASA IMAGERY SHOWS LAS VEGAS' LAKE MEAD'S WATER LEVELS LOWEST SINCE 2000

A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. 

A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Earlier this month, the park service said a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. 

An adult woman had gone missing on June 30, 2022. 

A general view of a drought stricken Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam, where an electrical transformer equipment caught fire and was later extinguished on the Arizona side of the dam, near Boulder City, Nevada, July 19, 2022. 

A general view of a drought stricken Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam, where an electrical transformer equipment caught fire and was later extinguished on the Arizona side of the dam, near Boulder City, Nevada, July 19, 2022.  (Reuters/David Becker)

BODY FOUND AT LAKE MEAD BY PARK RANGERS

Earlier this year, additional remains were found by Lake Mead boaters

Those found in a barrel at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area in May were being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a homicide.

Buoys that read 'No Boats' lay on cracked dry earth where water once was at Lake Mead, Nevada on July 23, 2022. 

Buoys that read 'No Boats' lay on cracked dry earth where water once was at Lake Mead, Nevada on July 23, 2022.  (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The West's ongoing drought has reshaped the park's shorelines, and of June, Lake Mead’s depth is the lowest it’s been since 1937.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake Mead is the United States' largest reservoir, providing water to millions of people.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf and Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.