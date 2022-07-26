More remains found at Lake Mead, National Park Service says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday.

The National Park Service said its rangers had received a witness report of human remains discovered at Swim Beach at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT.

Park rangers were on the scene and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Earlier this month, the park service said a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands.

An adult woman had gone missing on June 30, 2022.

Earlier this year, additional remains were found by Lake Mead boaters.

Those found in a barrel at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area in May were being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a homicide.

The West's ongoing drought has reshaped the park's shorelines, and of June, Lake Mead’s depth is the lowest it’s been since 1937.

Lake Mead is the United States' largest reservoir, providing water to millions of people.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf and Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.