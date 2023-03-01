Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for a small wolf gets 6-month deferred sentence: report

A Montana woman, who infamously went viral for boasting online about killing and skinning a husky pup she mistook for a small wolf, was reportedly temporarily banned from hunting for the next six months.

Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, Montana, received a six-month deferred sentence Tuesday, The Daily Mail reported. Part of the terms of her punishment were that she attends a hunting safety class and is banned from using her hunting rifle for the next six months.

The woman was charged in October with the misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

In September, Barnes sparked outrage online after posting several photos while posing with what she claimed was a "predator wolf pup" that she "smoked" while venturing out in the Flathead National Forest in Doris Creek, about 60 miles south of Glacier National Park, while searching for a black bear.

"I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup #firstworld #onelesspredatorMT," she wrote on Facebook.

Authorities later said the skinned animal was instead a 6-month-old husky.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said that it was contacted on Sept. 23 by local citizens who had picked up several husky and shepherd mix dogs in the area of Doris Creek in Flathead National Park. The parties picked up 11 dogs, which were turned over the Animal Control and taken to an animal shelter.

Several of those dogs tested positive for parvovirus and were being evaluated, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was advised through Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that one of the dogs that had been released into the wild might have been shot. It was not known who left the dogs.

In another post, Barnes admitted she made a mistake but defended her actions.

"My safety was my top priority," Barnes wrote, claiming much of the information circulating in articles and social media posts was "not true whatsoever." "This animal was growling, howling, and coming at me like it was going to eat me. Yes, I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup."

She said she was not aware at the time that a group of dogs had been released into the wilderness.

"Either way, yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!" Barnes wrote. "So please remove all your [posts] thinking I just shot and killed someone’s pet!"

"I did NOT break any laws!!!" she added before she was charged. "I’m not a cruel individual."