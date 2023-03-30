Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana
Published

Montana deputy shot jail inmate after hostage situation at hospital

Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A northeastern Montana sheriff's deputy shot a jail inmate who had taken a hostage at the hospital in Glasgow, Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer said.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital.

The inmate was flown to a hospital in Billings for treatment. Officials have not released the inmate's name, said why the inmate was at the hospital or how extensive their injuries are.

CHINESE 'SPY BALLOON FIASCO' REQUIRES FULL REVIEW OF US AIR DEFENSES, DAINES SAYS AT MALMSTROM AFB VISIT

A jail inmate was shot after a hostage situation at a Montana hospital Wednesday afternoon.

A jail inmate was shot after a hostage situation at a Montana hospital Wednesday afternoon. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, Boyer said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not say who was taken hostage or how. A hospital employee and a detention officer were also involved in the incident, Boyer said. No one else was injured.