Two arrested in possible shooting near OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home

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Two arrests have been made after a possible gunshot was fired near the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman early Sunday, just two days after a man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at his residence.

Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, were arrested and charged with negligent discharge in connection to "possible shots" being fired in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police did not name Altman or identify the residence as belonging to Altman in its press release.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Fox News Digital Monday morning that the incident was unrelated and had no connection to Altman, adding that there was no indication that Altman's home was being targeted.

The San Francisco Standard first reported that two suspects in a Honda sedan had stopped near Altman’s property at 1:40 a.m. Sunday and fired a shot from the car’s passenger window.

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN'S HOME TARGETED IN MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK; MAN ARRESTED: POLICE

Security personnel at the compound reported hearing a gunshot before the vehicle sped away, though the car’s license plate was caught on surveillance footage, the outlet reported, citing a police report.

Detectives determined the car belonged to Tom, which led officers to a home in San Francisco, police said. Tom and Hussein were found at the home, where they were arrested without incident. Officers also seized three firearms found inside the home.

"The SFPD takes crimes involving guns extremely seriously, and anyone committing acts like these will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew. "I want to thank our officers whose swift actions identified these suspects, took them into custody, and got dangerous weapons off our streets."

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The incident comes after a 20-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s home and threatened OpenAI’s headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, the company confirmed at the time.

Officers arrested the man, who allegedly threatened to burn down the building, and recognized him as the same suspect in the Molotov cocktail incident, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect, though the Standard and local news outlet KNTV reported his name as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama. Reports indicate he was charged with attempted murder, arson, criminal threats, two counts of possession of an incendiary device, two counts of possessing a destructive device.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police have yet to release a possible motive for the alleged attack on Friday.

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The Molotov cocktail attack came days after the New Yorker published an in-depth investigation that touched on concerns some people have about Altman and the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.