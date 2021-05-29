Non-profit Mission 22 donates high-tech stress prevention systems to vets with PTSD

Mission 22, a non-profit organization that provides treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and suicide awareness and prevention, has partnered with Solace Lifesciences, to donate its 100th pack of NuCalm, a high-tech stress relief technology to veterans in need.

NuCalm is a neuroscience technology that aims to relieve stress through a disc that is placed on the inside of the left wrist on the Pericardium 6 acupressure point. The disc reportedly sends signals to activate the brain’s natural relaxation system by interrupting your adrenaline response.

Solace Lifesciences has donated almost $500,000 worth of NuCalm to Mission 22 to distribute to veterans.

Mission 22 partners with numerous organizations across the U. S. to raise awareness on veterans issues, bring veterans into its treatment programs, and create resources in their communities.

"For many vets, PTS doesn't go away over time; it can disrupt their lives for years, decades, their lifetime," founder and former Green Beret Magnus Johnson said in a statement.

A pack of 20 NuCalm discs retails for $80, and a pack of 60 retails for $240.

"Once the brain is traumatized, physiological and biochemical changes occur that keep the person in a constant state of "fight-or-flight" and hypervigilance. It is impossible to heal and recover in this state, which makes NuCalm’s ability to create deep relaxation, cellular restoration, and recovery so important for the healing process," Jim Poole, President and CEO of Solace Lifesciences, said in a statement.

"Within minutes NuCalm puts the brakes on the stress response, with ease, without drugs, and on-demand."

The Department of Veterans Affairs began actively tracking the number of veteran suicides per year in 2005. While the numbers for 2019 and 2020 have not yet been finalized, the 2005-2018 total stands at over 80,000.

Since 2008, suicides involving veterans have topped 6,000 a year, the agency reports.