St. Louis
Missouri man shot and killed while driving on St. Louis highway

A Missouri man crashed his car in St. Louis after being shot while driving and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Missouri man was shot and killed while driving his car on a St. Louis highway on Wednesday night.

The man was shot at 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday and crashed his car on a highway in south St. Louis, according to FOX 2.

Police officers found the man in an SUV that was in the emergency lane and had multiple bullet wounds.

The individual was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police car

The incident is still under investigation by police.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.