Mississippi homeowner who shot and killed home invasion suspect will not be charged, report says

A Mississippi homeowner who reportedly shot and killed a man who broke into his home in broad daylight Tuesday morning will not be charged.

Walter Williams, 31, was named as the suspect shot before noon in Pascagoula, Miss., by the homeowner, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the homeowner -- who was identified as a longtime employee of the coroner's office -- is not being released because he hasn't been charged with a crime at this time.

Williams allegedly broke into the home that morning. He was suspected in more than one burglary, including one just days before he was shot and killed, authorities told Mississippi's WLOX.

The homeowner worked at the coroner's office, where he assisted with transportation at the office for many years.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said the neighboring county was immediately notified to take over the investigation so they could avoid a conflict of interest.

Lynd said the employee is in the process of being appointed as a deputy coroner but has yet to finish the process, according to the outlet.

Williams' body was taken to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy. The case is being turned over to the Grand Jury for review, Switzer said.