Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Mississippi dad arrested for capital murder in death of baby girl

The baby's mother, an unidentified 16-year-old, was also arrested for allegedly condoning child abuse

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Atlanta baby killed during drive-by shooting as violent crime spikes across the US Video

Atlanta baby killed during drive-by shooting as violent crime spikes across the US

Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White says we have to get to back to saying ‘we love our police’ in order to combat crime in U.S. cities.

A 21-year-old Mississippi man was arrested on a capital murder charge this week in the death of his baby who suffered blunt force trauma, police said. 

Gabriel Girner, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Heather Russell of the Corinth Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The baby's mother, an unidentified 16-year-old, was also arrested for condoning child abuse, according to WTVA-TV. 

She could face additional charges. 

HORRIFYING NEW DETAILS OF HARMONY MONTGOMERY'S MURDER REVEALED IN UNSEALED AFFIDAVIT 

A mugshot of ,Gabriel Girner

Gabriel Girner, 21, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the death of his baby.  (Corinth Police Department)

Police officers responded to reports of an unresponsive baby on June 14 at a home in Corinth, Mississippi, near the border with Tennessee. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The baby was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with blunt force trauma to her neck, chest and buttocks, and was pronounced dead hours later. 