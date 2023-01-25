Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi apartment fire results in 2 children dead, 6 others injured

MS fire chief said fire started in kitchen before dawn Wednesday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two children died and six other people were hospitalized after an apartment fire on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started before dawn Wednesday in the apartment's kitchen.

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE HOUSE FIRE, SAY ARSON IS LIKELY THE CAUSE

An apartment fire in Mississippi left two children dead of smoke inhalation and 6 others injured. The six other were family members along with two men who tried to help them. 

An apartment fire in Mississippi left two children dead of smoke inhalation and 6 others injured. The six other were family members along with two men who tried to help them. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 6-year-old Vashun Viverette and 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey both died of smoke inhalation.

News outlets reported that the parents and two other children in the apartment were hospitalized, as were two other men who tried to help the family.