Missing Pennsylvania woman, 29, vanished near hiking trail, police say

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who vanished from a parking area along a hiking trail over the weekend.

Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh was last seen near the Heritage Rail Trail County Park at the Glatfelters Station Road Parking Area in Springfield Township between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State Police, fire officials and volunteer search and rescue teams began searching for Ebaugh after her family reported her missing Saturday evening.

Since Ebaugh's disappearance, more than 100 volunteers have combed the area near the trail and parking station, WHP-TV reported. Searchers used dogs while police brought in horses and helicopters to help the effort in the rugged terrain.

So far, investigators have only found Ebaugh's yellow Volkswagen Beetle in the parking area where she disappeared, WGAL-TV reported.

"Today, we did not have that success and so we all walk out of here today with that emptiness, almost like a family member because we have really busted our backside trying to find that person and give 100%," Kurtis Timmer, Chief of the South-Central PA Search and Rescue Team, told WHP on Monday.

While it was not immediately clear whether the search would resume Tuesday, State Police have told local news outlets that investigators have no reason to believe Ebaugh's disappearance is suspicious.

Ebaugh is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and dark pants with a white stripe down the side.

Investigators have asked anyone with information regarding Ebaugh's whereabouts or who have surveillance images of the trail to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-428-1011.