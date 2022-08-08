Missing Massachusetts woman found dead at Lake Whittemore in Spencer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman who was reported missing in Massachusetts has been found dead in an area lake.

The grim discovery forced officials to close Luther Hill Park in Spencer on Saturday after the body was spotted in Lake Whittemore.

"The lifeguard saw something unusual in the water and kayaked to it," Spencer Police Chief David Darrin told the Worcester Telegram.

Spencer Police said the 51-year-old female was "found this afternoon deceased, floating near the shore" and that its detectives and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

The woman – whose identity has not been released – was reported missing earlier Saturday morning, according to Boston 25 News.

Images released by police showed first responders searching the edge of the lake.

Darrin said investigators had reason to believe the local woman could be in the area of the park, which is outside the Massachusetts city of Worcester.

Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Monday.