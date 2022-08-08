Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead at Lake Whittemore in Spencer

Spencer Police say 51-year-old was discovered ‘floating near the shore’ of Lake Whittemore

Greg Norman
A woman who was reported missing in Massachusetts has been found dead in an area lake. 

The grim discovery forced officials to close Luther Hill Park in Spencer on Saturday after the body was spotted in Lake Whittemore. 

"The lifeguard saw something unusual in the water and kayaked to it," Spencer Police Chief David Darrin told the Worcester Telegram. 

Spencer Police said the 51-year-old female was "found this afternoon deceased, floating near the shore" and that its detectives and Massachusetts State Police are investigating. 

First responders scan the shore of Lake Whittemore in Spencer, Massachusetts on Saturday.

First responders scan the shore of Lake Whittemore in Spencer, Massachusetts on Saturday. (Spencer Police)

The woman – whose identity has not been released – was reported missing earlier Saturday morning, according to Boston 25 News. 

Images released by police showed first responders searching the edge of the lake. 

Luther Hill Park in Spencer, Massachusetts, was closed Saturday after the woman was found dead.

Luther Hill Park in Spencer, Massachusetts, was closed Saturday after the woman was found dead. (Spencer Police)

Darrin said investigators had reason to believe the local woman could be in the area of the park, which is outside the Massachusetts city of Worcester. 

Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Monday. 