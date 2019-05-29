Missing Hawaii hiker found dead days after Amanda Eller found alive

The body of hiker Noah “Kekai” Mina was discovered Wednesday, nine days after he was last seen, authorities in Hawaii said Wednesday.

Helicopter rescuers spotted Mina's body Wednesday morning about 300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawai and recovery efforts are underway.

Canine operators, helicopters, and search teams combed the Kapilau Ridge Trail in the West Maui Forest Reserve throughout the week searching for the 35-year-old Mina. Some searchers had been a part of the rescue team that found missing yoga teacher Amanda Eller alive on Friday, about 18 miles from the site where Mina's body was located.

Eller was lost in the forest for over two weeks and survived falling off a cliff. She had left her car in the Reserve as she went for a run in the forest and stopped to meditate shortly after, causing her to become disorientated and lose her way.

"The family would like to thank the community for their prayers and support and ask for privacy at this time," a statement on the Facebook page "Bring Kekai Home," said Wednesday.

$61,091 were raised for search efforts to find Mina, according to a GoFund Me page that was set up.