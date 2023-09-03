Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after dozens of inmates refuse to go back to cells

The situation is considered stable, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A Minnesota prison was placed on emergency lockdown on Sunday after about 100 prisoners refused to return to their cells, authorities say.

The Minnesota Correctional Facility – Stillwater houses roughly 1,200 inmates, and around 100 inmates participated in the group protest. A spokesperson told the Associated Press that the reason for the prisoners' refusals "remains unclear."

The Minnesota Department of Corrections told FOX 9 Minneapolis that the prison's staff members were removed from common areas. A Special Operations Response Team was also deployed to handle the crisis.

Two prison officers were in a secure control area as of Sunday afternoon, and have been in contact with authorities.

Aerials of authorities outside Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater

Around 100 inmates refused to return to their prison cells, according to authorities. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

The situation is considered stable, FOX 9 reported. There are no confirmed injuries.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Minnesota Department of Corrections for a statement, but has not heard back.

Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater main building

The Minnesota Correctional Facility – Stillwater houses around 1,200 inmates. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

This is a breaking news situation. Check back with us for more updates.

Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater aerials

Authorities say that the emergency lockdown remains stable. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.