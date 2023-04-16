Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Minnesota deputy shot and killed while responding to domestic incident: 'lost a brother'

Pope County, Minnesota deputy leaves behind wife, child and canine named Karma

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Officials continue search for Minnesota mother of two who disappeared after daycare drop off Video

Officials continue search for Minnesota mother of two who disappeared after daycare drop off

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury as police continue to search for answers.

A Pope County, Minnesota deputy was killed in the line duty while responding to a domestic incident at a home in Cyrus on Saturday night.

Members of the Glenwood and Starbuck police departments and the Pope County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Pope County, Minnesota sheriffs office Deputy Josh Owens was killed in the line of duty on Saturday night. Also pictured is Owens canine, Karma.

Pope County, Minnesota sheriffs office Deputy Josh Owens was killed in the line of duty on Saturday night. Also pictured is Owens canine, Karma. (Pope County Sheriffs Office)

Once officers arrived, they attempted to arrest a subject involved in the incident, which resulted in the exchange of gunfire between a man inside the home and officers.

MINNESOTA MAN MAULED, KILLED BY FOUR PIT BULLS IN DEADLY ATTACK

Two deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office were struck by gunfire, as was an officer from the Starbuck Police Department.

The Starbuck officer was not hospitalized and one of the Pope County Sheriff’s deputies was treated for injuries and released.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

The other deputy who was shot, Deputy Josh Owen, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

MINNESOTA MAN'S ALLEGED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT THWARTED FOR SECOND TIME

"Yesterday, April 15, Pope County law enforcement lost a brother," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "Our sympathies and love are with Deputy Josh Owen’s family, and the families of the other deputies and officers involved."

Also killed in the incident was the man who exchanged gunfire with police, who has not been named.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Owen has been a member of the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for about 12 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He leaves behind a wife and son, as well as he canine Karma.

"Devastating news out of Cyrus," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted to Twitter. "Our prayers are with the family and community of the Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night. My administration is in touch with local officials and stands ready to support the community."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.