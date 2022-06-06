Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minneapolis-St. Paul
Published

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach, 8th child shot in Minneapolis since April 2021

A Minneapolis child was shot in the stomach

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis is recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The Star Tribune reported the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the boy is in stable condition.

MINNESOTA HAS HAD MULTIPLE TRAGEDIES INVOLVING CHILDREN IN THE LAST YEAR

The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.