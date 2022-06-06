Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach, 8th child shot in Minneapolis since April 2021

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis is recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The Star Tribune reported the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the boy is in stable condition.

MINNESOTA HAS HAD MULTIPLE TRAGEDIES INVOLVING CHILDREN IN THE LAST YEAR

The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.