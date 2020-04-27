Milwaukee shooting kills 5 inside home; suspect in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left five people dead inside a home in Milwaukee, cops said.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference that officers found five victims in the house on the city's north side.

The victims were between the ages of 14 and 41, and the shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

"Our prayers go out to the family," Morales said. "This is a very tragic event."

Morales said during his news conference that the person who called officers to the home was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

He said investigators believe the shooter acted alone and they have recovered a weapon.