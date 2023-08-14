Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Milwaukee police chase leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt

WI officers attempted to halt stolen vehicle that was linked to recent armed robbery

Associated Press
A late-night police chase in Milwaukee left one person dead and nine others hurt, police said.

Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m. Sunday that also was wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in the northwest part of the city.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

A Milwaukee police chase resulted in the death of one person and nine others wounded.  

A 17-year-old male in the stolen vehicle was killed and seven others in the same vehicle were injured — including four males between the ages of 15 and 17; an 18-year-old female and two unknown females. A 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old female in the other vehicle were hurt as well.

Everyone who was injured was taken to a hospital.