Hawaii

Military aircraft overshoots runway, floats in Hawaii's Kaneohe Bay: officials

A military aircraft ends up floating in Kaneohe Bay after missing the runway, officials say.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A military aircraft in Hawaii made an unexpected landing on water in the Kaneohe Bay after overshooting the runway, according to the Marine Corps Base in Hawaii.

1stLt Hailey Harms tells Fox News Digital the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday when a large military aircraft apparently missed the runway, landing on the Kaneohe Bay.

Lt. Harms says nine people were on board and were able to make it safely to shore to be medically assessed. There were no reported injuries or causalities.

The plane involved was a Boeing P8 Poseidon, which is described as a military surveillance and patrol aircraft, according to officials. 

US P-8A Poseidon aircraft flies near Japan

A U.S. P-8A Poseidon in flight. (Damon Coulter/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

No other information was made immediately available. 

