Midwest to get hit again with snow this week, adding to totals left by major storm

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Areas of the Midwest that received around a foot of snow over the weekend are gearing up Wednesday for another blast of winter weather forecast to drop further accumulation. 

The "powerful" cold front set to move through Iowa starting Thursday has already prompted Blizzard Warnings across the state and will bring "strong northwest winds, falling temperatures [and] wintry precipitation" as it heads east, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 6 inches of snow is being forecast for parts of Iowa. 

"Snow and rain/freezing rain areas will move into the Upper Great Lakes on Thursday morning, while rain and snow move into the Middle Mississippi Valley," it said in an advisory.  

A worker uses a snowplow to shovel snow at Chicago's Millennium Park on Monday after a weekend-long winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the greater Chicago area. (AP)

ACTIVE STORM TRACK MOVING ACROSS THE US WHILE EXTREME COLD LOOMS 

The NWS adds that the snow, which "may be heavy at times," will then "develop over the Upper Great Lakes overnight Thursday as snow and rain move into the Mid-Atlantic and Central Appalachians." 

Milwaukee -- which received nearly a foot of snow from last weekend’s storm – is expected to get up to 4 inches through Friday morning, the NWS says, while surrounding regions could see accumulations as high as 8 inches. 

The Chicago area is expected to receive up to 3 inches -- a much lower total than the 12.9 reported in the suburb of Romeoville, Ill., and 11.3 at Midway International Airport days earlier. 

Meanwhile, up to 13 inches of snow is expected to blanket the upper peninsula of Michigan. Downstate, Grand Rapids is expected to get 6 inches, while only 2 inches is being forecast for Ann Arbor and just 1 for Detroit. 

National Forecast, Feb. 3

Still, forecasters are advising travelers to exercise caution. 

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the NWS’ office in Milwaukee says. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute." 

"Wind chills fall below zero by Thursday evening into Thursday night, which could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded," added its office in Des Moines, Iowa, where conditions are expected to be worse. 

