Michigan woman ticketed $385 for talking too loud: report

A Michigan woman said she received a hefty fine this week for talking too loud on her cell phone, according to a report.

The woman, Diamond Robinson, said she was walking and talking along a street outside her Eastpointe residence Thursday when a female neighbor asked if she could end her call or "talk lower."

"I said 'Get out of my face,' and I proceeded to walk past her," Robinson said, according to FOX 2 of Detroit. "She is saying whatever she is saying. Three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up."

Soon after, Robinson started broadcasting everything on Facebook Live.

"And I hope you know this is all being recorded," she said in the video. "I'm not doing anything wrong by walking up and down the street talking on my phone."

As Robinson continued to record, police officers wrote her a ticket for $385, FOX 2 reported.

"I get a ticket for being a public nuisance because I'm talking too loud on my phone," she said in the video. "That's why I got a ticket?"

Robinson claimed she was targeted because she was Black. The woman who called the police moved to the neighborhood within the past few weeks and is White, according to the station.

When asked why she broadcasted the altercation to Facebook Live, Robinson argued that "things are being pushed under the rug and they don't need to."

"We can sit here all day and we can chant, we can riot, and we can do all of those things [but] that is not going to make a change if you don't speak up at that time, at that moment," she added.

The neighbor said the fine "speaks for itself."

Eastpointe is about 12 miles northeast of downtown Detroit.