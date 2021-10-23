Michigan shooting suspect wanted after rap video showed guns found at scene: police

Authorities are searching for a Michigan shooting suspect after discovering firearms used at the scene of a September restaurant shooting in his music video posted to YouTube.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) confirmed to Fox News that the agency obtained a federal warrant for Tylique Campbell's arrest on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a handgun under 18 U.S. Code § 922 (g)(1).

"They were able to identify that he was a contributor to gun violence in Pontiac," ATF Detroit Public Information Officer Tracy Morris told Fox News.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that Campbell, 22, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 but posted bond four days later, allowing for his release on Oct. 8, but could not immediately share any additional information about Campbell's arrest. The suspect is currently on probation for making a false bomb report or threat.

Investigators told Fox 2 Detroit that the guns and extended magazines seen in Campbell's rap music video posted to YouTube are the same weapons discovered at the scene of the shooting at Elam Brother's restaurant last month.

The sheriff's office told the outlet that Campbell and several of his partners in the music video are suspected for their involvement in various shootings dating back to January.

Authorities reportedly arrested Campbell along with several other men for their involvement in the September shooting, according to Fox 2. The sheriff's office and Oakland County Prosecutor are still trying to charge those involved, according to Fox 2.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to Campbell's arrest. Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.