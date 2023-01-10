Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan police say missing girl 'endangered,' allegedly taken by estranged dad

Michigan police say the public should be on the lookout for a 2020 Chevy Silverado Burgundy or 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Michigan issued an "endangered missing" alert for a 4-year-old girl after she was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father.

Michigan State Police say that Lilliana Nardini is believed to be with her noncustodial father Eric Nardini and was last seen in Marysville, Michigan.

Officials say that the two are traveling in a 2020 Chevy Silverado Burgundy or 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal.

Lilliana Nardini is 3’ and 30lbs, according to police.

Michigan State Police say that Lilliana Nardini is believed to be with her non-custodial father Eric Nardini and was last seen in Marysville, Michigan. (Michigan State Police)

Police are asking the public to call Marysville police at 810-364-6300 or 911 if they see the pair or cars.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.