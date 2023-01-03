Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Michigan police dashcam video captures alleged drunk driver's car flying through air during crash

Lansing, Michigan police say driver escaped with only minor injuries

Video released by the Lansing Police Department in Michigan shows a car flying through the air during a crash.

Michigan police have released a dramatic video showing a car flying through the air during a crash. 

The incident happened in early December in Lansing. 

"Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you… literally," the Lansing Police Department wrote on Facebook. 

Footage shows a car driving alongside a stretch of homes before launching into the air, tumbling around and coming to a stop. 

Police say the individual escaped with only minor injuries and has since been arrested for driving under the influence.  

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Lansing Police Department for further comment. 

"This could’ve been a tragic outcome. There is zero excuse to get behind the wheel drunk," the department said. "Report drunk drivers by calling 911." 

The nearby Bath Township Police Department commented that the video was "wild." 

"Don't drink and drive folks! Glad the driver was ok," it said in response to the police video. 

