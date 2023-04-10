Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan police arrest 3 suspects in connection with death of Monroe woman

MI woman's boyfriend had allegedly been harassing her

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Police have arrested three people in connection with a Monroe woman’s death.

Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Sedoskey’s body was found March 3 in the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Center in Frenchtown Township.

WXYZ-TV reported Monday that Michigan State Police announced the arrests. Two of the suspects have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit homicide, the television station reported. The third is awaiting arraignment.

Michigan police say the body of a 23-year-old girl was found at an abandoned juvenile center. Three people were arrested in connection with the woman's death.

Paullette Pashenee, who adopted Sedoskey when Sedoskey was a child, said in March that she believed Sedoskey’s ex-boyfriend had been harassing her.