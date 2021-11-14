Michigan plane crash leaves child as only survivor

A plane crash on an island off the coast of Michigan killed four passengers and left a child as the lone survivor.

The plane took off from Charlevoix on the state’s lower peninsula and headed for Welke Airport when it crashed on Beaver Island at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The identities of the passengers weren’t immediately released, and no clear cause was identified immediately following the crash, but on Sunday passengers were identified as realtor Mike Perdue and residents Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, who were developing a vineyard in the area, the Petoskey News-Review reported.

The pilot also died in the crash, along with Leese and Kendall's two dogs, Frank and Baker.

A Coast Guard helicopter conducting training exercises responded to the scene. The crew could reportedly see debris and medical teams responding to the site of the crash.

Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was taken to McClaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey after the Coast Guard rescued her. One other passenger, who authorities did not identify, was taken as well, but later died.

The girl’s condition is currently unknown.

The FAA said it would assist the National Transportation Safety Board in an investigation as to what caused the twin-engine plane to crash.

Leese and Kendall traveled around the country with their dogs, living in a solar-powered camper on the vineyard property on Beaver Island as they worked to restore a 100-year-old farmhouse, Detroit News reported.

The couple had lived in "over 200 places," but settled on their new project in April 2021.

Perdue was a Michigan local who attended the University of Dallas and worked as a realtor since 2012, according to his company profile.

Crashes remain uncommon in the area, with the last reported crash occurring in 2001 when a twin-engine turboprop crashed a mile and a half short of the Beaver Island airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.