Michigan pastor with 8 DUI priors accused of trying to murder sheriff’s deputies

David Jones allegedly turned around and sped into a patrol car that had pursued him

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A Michigan pastor with eight prior drunk driving offenses was charged Wednesday with attempting to murder two sheriff’s deputies with his car, a report said.

The chaotic scene unfolded after police encountered the allegedly inebriated pastor, David Jones, in his car outside of a convenience store off 1-75 in Arenac County, authorities told WXYZ.

Jones refused to cooperate with the deputies and sped his car across the highway, slamming into the back of a building, police said.

This undated photo of David Alan Jones was provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections. 

This undated photo of David Alan Jones was provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections.  (Michigan Department of Corrections)

The pastor then allegedly turned around and sped into a patrol car that had pursued him, Arena County Undersheriff Don McIntyre told the outlet.

"If you turn your vehicle around and intentionally collide with a police vehicle, you are going to be charged with attempted murder on police," McIntyre said.

The deputies were uninjured. After the collision, they were forced to wrestle Jones from his car as the suspect continued resisting, the report said. 

The pastor was being held on a $1 million bond.

