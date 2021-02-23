Michigan police investigate two highway shootouts in less than 24 hours

A gunfire exchange on a Detroit freeway Tuesday forced I-96 to close down, less than 24 hours after a shootout on the same interstate left three people dead.

An SUV was driving southbound on the freeway when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and started shooting. The driver of the SUV was struck and a passenger, who left the scene, may have been struck as well.

Six shell casings were found at the scene Tuesday and it is currently unclear how serious the injuries are, WXYZ reported.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to calls of two cars shooting at each other on I-96.

One of the vehicles' drivers was shot and killed. A woman who was in that car's passenger seat was shot and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A suspect in the other car fled on foot and was struck and killed by a passing, non-involved driver.

Back in November, Michigan State Police said they would increase patrols after 27 shootings occurred withing six months on metro Detroit freeways, according to WXYZ.