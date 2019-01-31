Michigan grandma, 82, captured snow blowing her driveway in freezing temps goes viral

A Michigan grandmother was spotted braving the arctic blast to keep her driveway free from snow in a photo that went viral Monday.

A photo of Marele Downing, 82, snow blowing her driveway outside her Muskegon home as temperatures continued to dip went viral this week.

“She [Downing] also says that she grew up in North Dakota and calls herself a ‘tough, old broad!’” the caption of the photo read.

Downing told WZZM that her family thinks she’s “crazy” for snow blowing in the cold weather and they have told her to stay inside. The temperature in Muskegon went down to -10 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.

However, Downing said the snowblower reminds her of her Harley-Davidson which she rides in the warmer weather.

"I think the engine sounds like my Harley," she told WZZM.

Downing said the cold weather reminds her of growing up in North Dakota and noted she “was waiting for this snow.”