Detroit garbage worker finds decomposed body while emptying trash cans

A Detroit garbage truck worker found a decomposed body Wednesday while picking up trash on his route.

The worker was emptying trash cans when he spotted a body fall into the truck, Fox Detroit reported.

Authorities said the body was badly decomposed. Authorities have not said how the person may have died.

An investigation is ongoing. Fox News has reached out to the Detroit Police Department.

In Washington state, a 3-year-old girl was found earlier this month in a garbage bag. Her mother, Justine Johnson, 22, has been charged with murder days after the child was found with stab wounds.