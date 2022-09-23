Expand / Collapse search
Detroit garbage worker finds decomposed body while emptying trash cans

The worker was emptying trash cans when the body was seen falling into a garbage truck in the Detroit neighborhood

By Louis Casiano
A Detroit garbage truck worker found a decomposed body Wednesday while picking up trash on his route. 

The worker was emptying trash cans when he spotted a body fall into the truck, Fox Detroit reported. 

Authorities said the body was badly decomposed. Authorities have not said how the person may have died. 

A Detroit garbage worker found a dead body while emptying trash cans Wednesday, according to reports. 

An investigation is ongoing. Fox News has reached out to the Detroit Police Department. 

In Washington state, a 3-year-old girl was found earlier this month in a garbage bag. Her mother, Justine Johnson, 22, has been charged with murder days after the child was found with stab wounds.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital.