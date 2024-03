Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Easter egg hunt at a Michigan elementary school went horribly wrong when a fight over the placement of the eggs led to a stabbing, authorities said.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called Saturday morning to Valley View Elementary school in Battle Creek amid reports of a violent attack, the sheriff's office said.

They arrived and found a 36-year-old man wielding a knife, authorities said. Investigators said a male and his "partner" female got into an argument over the placement of the eggs.

"When a family member intervened, the male produced a knife, cutting them multiple times," a sheriff's office statement said.

Responding deputies convinced the man to drop the knife, and then he was arrested. The victim had some lacerations but was expected to recover.

Authorities didn't identify the suspect but said he was a Battle Creek resident. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

"No one else was injured during the incident and children had not yet arrived for the event," the sheriff’s office said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Battle Creek Public Schools for comment.