Amid Michigan coronavirus case spike, Whitmer urges suspension of in-person high school classes

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday urged a suspension of in-person high school classes as the state sees a new spike in coronavirus cases.

The state is the national leader in the number of cases of COVID-19 by population despite increasing vaccinations.

"We all have to step up our game for the next two weeks to bring down rising cases, and that is why I am calling on high schools to voluntarily go remote for the next two weeks past spring break, calling on youth sports to voluntarily suspend games and practices for two weeks," the governor said during a press conference.

She also called on all Michiganders to avoid dining and gathering indoors for the next two weeks.

"Support your local restaurants by eating outside or getting carryout instead of dining indoors. Opt for small outdoor gatherings with masks," she said.

Whitmer added that the recommendations are not requirements or mandates and that a year into the pandemic, "we all know what works, and this has to be a team effort."

As of Friday afternoon, Michigan recorded 2,218 new cases and is averaging nearly 233 cases and 128 deaths per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The New York Times' list of top-10 cities where the outbreak is the worst includes nine Michigan cities as of Friday afternoon.