Michigan boys, ages 9 and 11, die in house fire: reports

Two preteen boys were killed in a Michigan house fire on Monday despite attempts to rescue them, according to reports.

The boys, ages 9 and 11, ran upstairs in their Grosse Pointe home after seeing the blaze, WDIV reported, citing officials. They became trapped and were later found incapacitated, according to the station.

A neighbor told Detroit’s Fox 2 that the boys had a late start to school. They called their mother, who had briefly left the home to run errands before taking them to school, the station said.

When she returned, the house was on fire. The boys’ mother and neighbors were unable to get into the house to rescue the youngsters.

Gary Niehaus, superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, told NBC News that school officials had sent out tips to parents on how to talk to children about the death of a classmate.

It was unclear what had started the fire. Investigators suggested it may have started in the kitchen.

Neither of the boys’ identities was released. A prayer vigil is set for Wednesday at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church.