Michigan judge declines to sign order shutting down barber for defying state’s coronavirus lockdown

A Michigan barber has scored an early victory in the fight to keep his shop open after a judge declined to shut him down despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide order that has closed businesses for weeks due to the coronavirus.

Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart on Monday denied the state’s request to sign a temporary restraining order against 77-year-old Karl Manke, who last week reopened his barbershop in Owosso, a small town where he has cut hair for 60 years, in defiance of Whitmer’s sweeping restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Attorney General’s office in a statement said the court wanted to give the barber an opportunity for a hearing before signing such an order, the Lansing State Journal reported.

When Manke’s lawyers announced the news outside the barbershop, supporters began chanting, “Karl! Karl!”

“I came into this last Monday alone, thinking I’m going to swing in the wind alone," Manke said. "I cannot believe the support that I’ve got. It’s overwhelming.”

Manke reopened the shop on May 4, telling the Flint Journal at the time that he simply could no longer afford to keep his doors closed. Even though he was issued a cease-and-desist order and at least two misdemeanor citations that could result in fines adding to over $1,000, he has refused to close.

“I'm going to stay open until Jesus comes,” Manke pledged.

The 77-year-old’s gumption has attracted the support of Michiganders from all corners of the state, with many waiting in line for a haircut. Since reopening, Manke has become a symbol of resistance against Whitmer’s strict “stay-at-home” order and other restrictions.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Manke said: “Obviously she [Whitmer] has no concept at all, the damage that she's doing to our state and to families.”

The governor was asked about the barber earlier Monday.

“I also know a lot of people who could use a haircut, yours truly included as well as my husband. ... I expect people to follow the law,” Whitmer said. “These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.”

Whitmer has faced mounting criticism for her restrictions, which at their height temporarily banned most travel between homes, sales of items such as garden supplies and activities including some types of fishing.

Ahead of another armed rally at the Capitol planned for Thursday, dozens of angry citizens have encouraged violence against the governor, suggesting she be shot, beaten or beheaded among other acts in private Facebook groups, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

Facebook has since removed one group, Michigan United For Liberty, and deleted posts on several others, the paper said. Facebook told the outlet it is investigating the groups.

Michigan had 47,552 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,584 deaths as of Monday, according to state health department data.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.