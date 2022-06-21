Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michael Avenatti
Published

Michael Avenatti’s remaining charges likely to be dropped following guilty plea to wire, tax fraud

Michael Avenatti was indicted in 2019 on 36 counts, including bank and bankruptcy fraud

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Flashback: Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels were hyped as unstoppable Trump adversaries Video

Flashback: Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels were hyped as unstoppable Trump adversaries

The liberal media repeatedly propped up the lawyer and adult film actress as a formidable duo against the former president.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer who famously represented porn star Stormy Daniels, will likely have additional charges against him dropped after he pleaded guilty last week to wire and tax fraud. 

In a court filing Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Southern California said they expect "to move to dismiss the remaining counts of the Indictment after sentence is imposed."

FILE: Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4, 2022, in New York.

FILE: Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Avenatti, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple counts of wire fraud for swindling his clients out of settlement funds they were owed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on Sept. 19.

Prosecutors said those guilty pleas "will allow the Court to impose a sentence … that addresses the full scope of the defendant’s criminal conduct," and that such a sentence makes further trial proceeding unnecessary. 

DEMOCRATIC REP: ELAINE LURIA ‘OK’ IF SERVICE ON JAN. 6 COMMITTEE COSTS HER RE-ELECTION IN NOVEMBER

Avenatti was indicted in 2019 on 36 counts, including bank and bankruptcy fraud. Prosecutors said Tuesday they aren't planning to try Avenatti on six of the remaining charges and asked the court to delay trial on 25 other charges until next year.

Authorities said Avenatti cheated clients by negotiating and collecting settlement payments on their behalf and funneling the money to accounts he controlled. They said he owes his clients $9 million in restitution, but Avenatti said he disagrees with the estimate and the amount is much lower. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avenatti — who is suspended from practicing law in California — is currently serving five years in prison for convictions in two cases in New York. He was convicted of stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted Avenatti to fame as he represented her during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump. He also was convicted of trying to extort Nike if the shoemaker didn't pay him up to $25 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  