Miami police officer recovers from COVID-19 after spending 11 weeks in the ICU

After spending 11 weeks in the ICU with a severe case of coronavirus, a Miami Beach police officer was discharged Monday, reuniting with his friends and family.

The warm reunion — much to the surprise of the officer — left him visibly emotional.

"I can’t thank you enough," said Miami Beach Police Officer J.C. Sampedro, who is wearing a supplemental oxygen device.

"Your prayers were heard and the big man upstairs pulled through. My family, you guys have been the best," he added as people clapped their hands and cheered. "Thank you so much."

The tearful moment was recorded on video and uploaded online, initially showing Broward Health North hospital wheeling Sampedro out of the health facility to a welcoming crowd of uniform-dressed officers, friends cheering, and his family members holding encouraging signs.

"We missed you, Papa Bear," one sign read.

"Love you, Dad," said a pair of other signs.

The officer received numerous supportive comments on social media as well.

"A hero is back home," the Miami Beach Police department said in a tweet, with a video of the moment. "After being hospitalized in July with COVID-19, Miami Beach Police Officer JC Sampedro is back home. Thankfully, Sampedro is on the road to recovery."

"Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery!" One user commented on the video, posted to the Miami Beach police department’s account .

"Welcome back hero," another user said. And, "Continue to recover and get strong."